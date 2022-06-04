Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $29.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 181.11% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.