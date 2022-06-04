Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $29.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.
Chewy stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
