Chia Network Market Cap Hits $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00254562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00439884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.