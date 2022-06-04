China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

CRPJY stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. China Resources Power has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.15.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Resources Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.