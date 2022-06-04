Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $169,854.16 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Shasta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68.

NYSE CB opened at $208.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $313,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 7.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

