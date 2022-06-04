Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $169,854.16 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Theodore Shasta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68.
NYSE CB opened at $208.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $313,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 7.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
