Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GSK stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.