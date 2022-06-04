Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,192 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

