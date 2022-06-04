Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after acquiring an additional 294,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on XM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 123,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,694 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.