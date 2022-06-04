Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 149,334 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 560.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,989 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 149,334 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

