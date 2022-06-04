Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 5,245 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $268.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.36.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

