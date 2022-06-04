Cinctive Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300,855 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

