Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 25,359 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

