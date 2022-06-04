Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 59,588 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $298,207,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,493 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $279.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.66 and a 200 day moving average of $224.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

