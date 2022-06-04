Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $344.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

