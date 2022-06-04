Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 248,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

