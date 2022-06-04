Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

