Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CBRE Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 505,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 283,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 225,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

