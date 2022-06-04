Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,945,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,967,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,159,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 194,613 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.