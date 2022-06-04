Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.10) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 828.33 ($10.48).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 278.60 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 451.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 250.60 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($11.11).

In other news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,599 ($62,751.77).

About S4 Capital (Get Rating)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.