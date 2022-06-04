Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $34.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.