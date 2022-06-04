Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 69,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

Shares of TNDM opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.