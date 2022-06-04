Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

Shares of ASML opened at $563.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $509.55 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $590.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $672.19.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

