Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.