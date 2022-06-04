Claro Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.08.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.