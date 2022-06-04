Claro Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $33,766,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $34,327,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.
SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.
Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
