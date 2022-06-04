Claro Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

