Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,008,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $362,306,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

