Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $142.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

