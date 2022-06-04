Claro Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

