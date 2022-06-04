Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

