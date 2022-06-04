CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

