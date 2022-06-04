CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $52.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,062 shares of company stock valued at $184,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 149,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

