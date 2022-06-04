Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 60,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.
Shares of ALLY opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.
Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
