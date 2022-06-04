Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in UDR by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

UDR stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

