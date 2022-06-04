Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 239.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $217.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

