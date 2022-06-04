Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $602.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.04.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $563.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $584.27 and a 200 day moving average of $591.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

