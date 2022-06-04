Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

