Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

PCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

