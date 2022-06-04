Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24,713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,439 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,228 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

