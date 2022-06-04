Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group posted sales of $945.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $104.35 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

