Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.62

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as low as $16.90. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 68,731 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $298.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 31.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

