Comparing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Sterling Check’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.07 -$42.50 million N/A N/A Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.85 -$18.53 million N/A N/A

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NerdWallet and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sterling Check 0 2 6 0 2.75

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 112.70%. Sterling Check has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.48%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

