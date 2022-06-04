Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Upgraded to “Hold” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Computershare in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CMSQF remained flat at $$16.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Computershare has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

