Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,259,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558,425 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 10.06% of Conagra Brands worth $1,648,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

