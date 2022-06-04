Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $159.98 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.58.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

