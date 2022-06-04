Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several brokerages have commented on CNDT. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Conduent (Get Rating)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
