ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Up 13.2%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 370,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,325,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $79,315.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $16,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,193,693 shares of company stock worth $5,257,635. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

