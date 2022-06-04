Cook Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00376064 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00430818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

