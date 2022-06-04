Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.09-$13.29 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.09-13.29 EPS.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $10.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.27. The stock had a trading volume of 481,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,277. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.56.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.