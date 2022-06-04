Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.09-$13.29 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.09-13.29 EPS.

NYSE:COO opened at $342.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.08. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.56.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.