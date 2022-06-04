Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $4.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

